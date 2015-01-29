SAO PAULO Jan 29 Brazilian homebuilder PDG
Realty SA reported a sharp slowdown in sales and new
project launches in the fourth quarter from a year earlier,
according to preliminary operational results released on
Thursday.
PDG's gross sales totaled 624 million reais ($240 million)
in the quarter, down from 1.437 billion reais a year earlier.
The company started 491 million reais worth of new projects,
compared with 946 million reais a year earlier.
PDG is working its way back from an expansion program that
left it with unprofitable projects, big quarterly losses and a
heavy debt load. Like many of its competitors, the company is
now looking to streamline and focus on inventories as it faces
an uncertain economic environment in Brazil.
($1 = 2.60 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Bernadette Baum)