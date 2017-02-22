BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
SAO PAULO Feb 22 Brazilian homebuilder PDG Realty SA and subsidiaries will seek protection from creditors on Wednesday by filing to restructure its debts in a Sao Paulo court, according to a securities filing.
PDG said its efforts to restructure bank debts last year had not had the desired effect, as the group suffered from weak demand, growing sales cancellations, stalled construction projects and a number of lawsuits from clients and contractors. During the in-court restructuring, PDG said it would do its best to keep up commercial and operation activities and follow through on commitments to clients. (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Gabriela Mello; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION