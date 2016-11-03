(Adds details of plan, company and industry background)
By Tatiana Bautzer and Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO Nov 3 PDG Realty Empreendimentos e
Participações SA is considering filing for bankruptcy protection
should banks refuse to pump fresh cash into the debt-laden
Brazilian homebuilder or refinance maturing obligations, a
person directly involved in the process said on Thursday.
The potential move comes after PDG Realty
announced in a securities filing on Thursday that Chief
Executive Officer Márcio Trigueiro and Chairman Gilberto Sayão
relinquished their posts. PDG Realty has hired RK Partners
Assessoria Financeira e Gestão de Recursos Ltda to work on a new
restructuring plan.
PDG Realty could not immediately be reached for comment.
Trigueiro will be replaced by Vladimir Ranevsky, who will
also assume the position of chief financial officer. The person
said the sudden board and management shuffle came as financial
creditors assessed that Rio de Janeiro-based PDG Realty had lost
the ability of negotiating a restructuring deal with them.
The person requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of
the issue.
Once the country's largest homebuilder by revenue, PDG
Realty would be the second Brazil homebuilder to file for court
protection in the past two months. The situation reflects the
problems facing homebuilders, many of whom have been forced to
consider painful reorganizations in the wake of soaring
cancellations, record defaults and high borrowing costs.
At the end of June, the company had gross debt totaling
about 5.5 billion reais ($1.7 billion) and about 270 million
reais in cash and equivalents.
In August, PDG Realty - itself the byproduct of a series of
mergers - announced a plan to restructure 4 billion reais with
local lenders including state-controlled Banco do Brasil SA
and Banco Bradesco SA. PDG Realty had
previously hired investment bank Rothschild & Co and law firms E
Munhoz Advogados and Machado Meyer as restructuring advisers.
HEADWINDS
Shares, which have plunged 25 percent over the past three
months, shed 2.2 percent to 2.68 reais on Thursday.
PDG Realty struggled with integration and cost overruns
almost since Sayão spearheaded the purchase of smaller rival
Agre Participações SA in May 2010. PDG Realty, which is
majority-owned by Sayão-led investment firm Vinci Partners, has
posted 15 quarterly losses over the past five years.
Headwinds stemming from the harshest recession in Latin
America's No. 1 economy in eight decades led to rapid cash burn
at PDG Realty, which had to postpone 15 of 35 projects under
construction.
Viver Incorporadora & Construtora SA filed for
bankruptcy protection on Sept. 16, becoming the first
homebuilder in Latin America's largest economy to seek an
in-court reorganization.
($1 = 3.2563 reais)
(Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Matthew Lewis)