SAO PAULO, July 31 Brazilian homebuilder PDG
Realty SA reported a second-quarter net loss of 135.3
million reais ($59.4 million), larger than the 104.9 million
reais loss posted a year earlier, according to a Thursday
securities filing.
Five analysts in a Reuters survey had forecast a
second-quarter net loss ranging from 10 million to 42 million
reais. Two analysts had expected a profit of about 4 million
reais.
Brazil's high inflation and rising interest rates have hurt
consumer confidence, leading to more canceled contracts as PDG
tries to speed up new construction amid a tricky turnaround.
Sales cancellations worth 275 million reais and a 1.2
percent drop in new project launches contributed to a 19 percent
decline in net revenue to 926 million reais.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, rose
72 percent to 123.3 million reais, below an average forecast of
167 million reais.
($1 = 2.27 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Juliana Schincariol; Editing by Ken Wills)