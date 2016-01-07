BRASILIA Jan 7 Brazilian homebuilder PDG Realty SA said on Thursday it plans to sell property and homes worth 462 million reais ($114.25 million) to pay debt and improve cash flow.

PDG signed a memorandum of understanding with Banco Votorantim and BV Empreendimentos e Participações for exclusive negations for the sale, the company said in a securities filing.

The transaction will help PDG pay debts with Banco Votorantim and reduce its leveraged position, the company said.

PDG hired Rothschild last year to restructure its debt as home sales plunged on what could be Brazil's worst economic recession in a century.

PDG's gross debt was 6.5 billion reais by the end of the third quarter, according to the company's presentation of its quarterly results.

PDG has been working to claw its way back to profitability after an aggressive expansion program left it with unprofitable projects, big quarterly losses and a heavy debt load. ($1 = 4.0437 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Juliana Schincariol, writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Bernard Orr)