RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Brazilian homebuilder
PDG Realty SA posted a net loss of 222 million ($69
million) in the fourth quarter of 2014, down from a 19 million
reais profit a year earlier due to fewer launches and gross
sales.
PDG is working its way back from an expansion program that
left it with unprofitable projects, big quarterly losses and a
heavy debt load. Like many of its competitors, the company is
now trying to streamline and focus on inventories as it faces an
uncertain economic environment in Brazil.
In a separate filing on Wednesday, PDG announced an
agreement with Vinci Partners to increase its private capital by
a minimum 300 million reais and a maximum 500 million reais.
The proposed capital increase will take place through a
private subscription of up to 1.13 billion common shares at 0.44
reais per shares, the filing said.
($1 = 3.2 reais)
