* Veja magazine says new exec comes from private equity firm
* Founding CEO acknowledges loss of credibility
SAO PAULO Aug 28 PDG Realty,
Brazil's biggest homebuilder, has hired a new chief executive
after posting its second loss in three quarters, according to
report on the website of newsmagazine Veja posted on Tuesday.
The magazine reported, without saying how it obtained the
information, that Chief Executive Zeca Grabowsky, who has led
the company since its founding, would be replaced on Friday by
Carlos Piani, from private equity firm Vinci Partners.
A PDG spokeswoman declined to comment on the report.
Vinci Partners has committed to providing up to 81 percent
of an 800 million reais ($392 million) capital increase that it
proposed in May, which could give the firm as much as a 21
percent stake in the homebuilder in four years.
The need for new capital comes as PDG struggles with cost
overruns and project delays, hurting earnings and dimming hopes
of trimming debt this year. The company has lost half of its
market value over the past 12 months.
"Unfortunately our day-to-day problems have made us lose
credibility," Grabowsky acknowledged on a conference call
following a second-quarter loss of 450 million reais.
The executive has openly discussed his departure from the
company since April, when Reuters reported that he could step
down in the face of rocky financial results.
($1 = 2.04 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Cesar Bianconi; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing
by Eric Meijer)