* Two senior execs resign, new CFO arrives

* New CEO eyeing operations since Aug arrival

SAO PAULO Dec 14 Brazilian homebuilder PDG Realty SA accepted the resignation of two senior executives on Friday, as a new chief executive made his mark after a series of disappointing results.

PDG's general counsel and its head of operations stepped down, leaving their posts empty, according to a market filing. Guido Prestes Lemos will also take over as head of investor relations from Marco Racy Kheirallah, who will be chief financial officer.

Chief Executive Carlos Piani said last month he was reviewing the homebuilder's operations after construction delays and budget overruns led to around $200 million in losses during the 12 months through September.

The homebuilder, once Brazil's largest, is one of several that has slashed operations in 2012 after years of poorly controlled growth and signs of cooling demand in key markets.

Piani took over as CEO in August after PDG received a capital injection from private equity firm Vinci Partners, where he remains a manager. Piani has since scrapped all of the builder's prior forecasts for this year and pledged to dramatically reduce administrative costs. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)