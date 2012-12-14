* Two senior execs resign, new CFO arrives
* New CEO eyeing operations since Aug arrival
SAO PAULO Dec 14 Brazilian homebuilder PDG
Realty SA accepted the resignation of two senior
executives on Friday, as a new chief executive made his mark
after a series of disappointing results.
PDG's general counsel and its head of operations stepped
down, leaving their posts empty, according to a market filing.
Guido Prestes Lemos will also take over as head of investor
relations from Marco Racy Kheirallah, who will be chief
financial officer.
Chief Executive Carlos Piani said last month he was
reviewing the homebuilder's operations after construction delays
and budget overruns led to around $200 million in losses during
the 12 months through September.
The homebuilder, once Brazil's largest, is one of several
that has slashed operations in 2012 after years of poorly
controlled growth and signs of cooling demand in key markets.
Piani took over as CEO in August after PDG received a
capital injection from private equity firm Vinci Partners, where
he remains a manager. Piani has since scrapped all of the
builder's prior forecasts for this year and pledged to
dramatically reduce administrative costs.
(Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)