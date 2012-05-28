Honda to focus on self-driving cars, robotics, EVs through 2030
* Mid-term plan highlights need to look beyond conventional cars
SAO PAULO May 28 Brazilian private-equity firm Vinci Partners proposed investing 799.98 million reais ($405 million) in homebuilder PDG Realty, according to a securities filing on Monday.
* Mid-term plan highlights need to look beyond conventional cars
BEIJING, June 8 China's cyberspace authorities have ordered internet companies to close 60 popular celebrity gossip social media accounts in the latest in a series of crackdowns on independent media.