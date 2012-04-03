* Grabowsky may be replaced by CFO Wurman, source says
* Consolidation of financial, data units may bring layoffs
* PDG pushed back release of Q4 results, raising concerns
* Shares down 0.5 percent
By Vivian Pereira
SAO PAULO, April 3 PDG Realty SA
Chief Executive Zeca Grabowsky is likely to step down, a source
at one of the company's units told Reuters on Tuesday, after
concerns about soaring expenses and weak sales at Brazil's
largest homebuilder helped drive its shares down 29 percent over
the past 12 months.
Chief Financial Officer Michel Wurman would replace
Grabowsky, said the source, who requested anonymity because of
the sensitivity of the issue. It was not clear whether Grabowsky
would take on a role with the company's board.
Grabowsky presided over the transformation of PDG Realty
into Brazil's biggest homebuilder after its takeover of rival
Agre in May 2010. Following that acquisition, PDG ramped up
operations in low-income segments, where sales volumes were
expected to compensate for lower prices.
PDG Realty's Rio de Janeiro media office did not immediately
have a comment on the matter.
Grabowsky's departure may come as investors are concerned
about slowing growth and soaring costs among real estate
developers. Results at PDG have largely outperformed those of
its peers, but have raised some concerns about a deteriorating
sales mix, rising marketing expenses and accounting of
off-balance sheet assets.
Shares of PDG Realty fell for the fourth straight day on
Tuesday, down 0.5 percent at 6.15 reais in early trading. The
stock, which hit its lowest level this year on Monday, is down
14 percent over the past month.
The homebuilder raised concerns with some analysts when it
pushed back the release of its fourth-quarter results to Tuesday
from Saturday. PDG blamed the delay on the integration of its
Agre unit's processing system.
PDG is expected to post a quarterly profit of 219 million
reais ($120 million), up about 3 percent from a year earlier,
according to the average estimate of six analysts in a Reuters
survey. Higher executive compensation was expected to eat into
profits, along with rising building materials costs and
administrative expenses.
PDG is planning to concentrate its data processing and
financial operations in Sao Paulo, the source also said. The
operations are currently split between Rio de Janeiro and Sao
Paulo, and a consolidation could lead to layoffs.