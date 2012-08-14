SAO PAULO Aug 13 PDG Realty,
Brazil's biggest homebuilder, posted a second-quarter net loss
of 450 million reais ($222 million), compared to a profit of 32
million reais a year earlier, according to a Monday securities
filing.
The result missed forecasts for a profit of 85 million reais
in a Reuters poll of six analysts.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, fell
to a negative 259 million reais, adjusted for stock options,
missing an average estimate of a positive 236 million reais.
($1 = 2.0280 Brazilian reais)
