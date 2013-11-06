SAO PAULO Nov 5 PDG Realty SA, one
of Brazil's biggest homebuilders, posted a larger-than-expected
quarterly net loss on Tuesday as sales cancellations continued
to weigh on its bottom line.
PDG lost 111.3 million reais ($48.6 million) in the third
quarter, compared with a 27 million reais profit in the same
period last year, according to a securities filing.
Six analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters predicted an
average loss of 65.8 million reais in the quarter, while one
analyst forecast a profit of 33.5 million reais.
Sales cancellations spiked, rising to 537 million reais from
373 million in the previous three months.
"Cancellations remained high during the period, due to the
continued proactive process of identifying and terminating sales
to customers whose profile does not qualify for the mortgage
portfolio of our partner banks," PDG said in its earnings
release.
Like many of its rivals, PDG has struggled with
cancellations in recent quarters as potential homebuyers
struggle with higher indebtedness and weaker personal finances.
Hit by runaway construction costs after an ambitious
expansion plan that tripled the size of its operations in three
years, PDG has sharply scaled back new launches and stepped up
deliveries in an effort to generate cash and pay down debt.
Launches fell to 281 units in the third quarter, down from
885 units in the second quarter.
The company announced it would cancel 19 projects which it
had not yet broken ground on as part of its effort to cut back
on riskier developments.
Net sales fell to 276 million reais from 480 million in the
previous quarter.
Net debt rose, however, to 149 percent of shareholder equity
from 140 percent in the previous three months, leaving PDG among
the most indebted of Brazil's major homebuilders.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, a gauge of operating profit, fell 75 percent from
a year earlier to 57.3 million reais.
($1 = 2.29 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)