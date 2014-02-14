RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 14 PDG Realty SA,
one of Brazil's biggest homebuilders, posted a quarterly net
profit of 19 million reais ($7.95 million), driven by stronger
unit sales and boosted by the sale of an office project.
PDG's net profit was its first after four straight quarters
of losses, and up from a 1.76 billion reais shortfall a year
earlier, according to a securities filing late on Thursday.
Four analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters predicted an
average loss of 41.3 million reais in the quarter.
PDG has struggled to rebound from an aggressive and poorly
managed expansion plan that led to huge cost overruns and
project delays and has scaled back operations and refocused on
major markets. Preliminary launch and sales figures released
last month showed a rebound in demand, with cancellations down
more than 50 percent from the prior three months.
Net sales totalled 1.2 billion reais in the fourth quarter,
nearly doubling from a year earlier, while net revenue reached
1.8 billion, over 8 times higher than the final quarter of 2012.
Part of the quarter's positive results were from the 163
million reais sale of PDG's Domo Corporate office project.
"In 2014, we will continue focusing on reducing execution
risk for projects launched before 2013, confirmed by the high
number of units and worksites to be concluded in the next 12
months, which will reduce management complexity and positively
impact our cash flow," PDG said in its earnings statement.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, a gauge of operating profit, rose to 289.9 million
reais in the quarter from a 1.346 billion loss in the same
period a year earlier.
($1 = 2.39 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Asher Levine and Juliana Schincariol; Editing by
Louise Ireland)