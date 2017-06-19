By Claire Ruckin
| LONDON, June 19
Permira Debt Managers, the debt
management and advisory arm of Permira, has raised a third
direct lending fund totalling €2.1bn, it announced on Monday.
It reached a final close raising commitments of around
€1.7bn from pension funds, insurance companies and family
offices across Europe, North America, Asia, Australia and the
Middle East. Over half of the investors are new relationships
and with leverage, the fund will total €2.1bn.
It will invest predominately in primary, senior secured
loans to mid-market companies, both sponsor and non-sponsor
backed and has so far deployed €660m in nine companies, since
its first close in December 2016, including a £375m loan in
April to UK private members’ club Soho House, PDM’s largest ever
direct lending investment.
Other investments include loans to Benelux medical equipment
distributor Duomed and German auto parts manufacturer Reutter
Group.
PDM’s previous direct lending fund, PCS2, closed at around
€800m in 2015 and is currently over 95% invested. Since
inception, the fund has invested in 30 companies -- seven of
which have been fully realised.
Direct lenders have grown rapidly since the financial crisis
in a bid to fill a liquidity gap from the reduction in
traditional sources of debt.
PDM has expanded its team hiring six people in 2017 so far,
taking the total team size to over 30.
“We continue to see a strong opportunity in Europe where
traditional sources of debt capital have tightened and we have
made significant investments in our team to ensure we find
attractive businesses to back.” James Greenwood, PDM CEO said.
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)