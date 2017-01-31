BRIEF-Teamsters, CN reach tentative agreement
* Teamsters canada - tcrc withdrew strike notice after canadian national railway withdrew notice to unilaterally impose changes to collective agreement
NEW YORK, Jan 31 (IFR) - A default at PDVSA is probable as the Venezuelan oil company faces a weak liquidity position and relatively high amoritzation schedule in 2017, Fitch said in a report on Tuesday.
The state-own entity's EBITDA after royalties and social expenditures for the last 12 months ending June 2016 was negative, the rating agency calculated.
With a default probable, Fitch expects average recovery rates on the company's bond to be between 31%-50%.
"Should oil prices remain around current levels, average recovery may lead to additional future defaults to further reduce obligations and allow for necessary transfers to the government," said Lucas Aristizabal, a senior director at Fitch, said. (Reporting By Paul Kilby; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 29 The new CEO of Brazil's development bank said on Monday that the institution should not act as a "customer service counter" for businesses and should be run according to national development interests.