(Updates with confirmation by Swiss authorities)
ZURICH, March 25 In a widening corruption probe
into Venezuela's state oil company by U.S. authorities, Swiss
regulators have agreed to provide U.S. prosecutors with records
from at least 18 banks relating to the oil firm.
The requests for information from two separate U.S.
authorities were part of their investigations into alleged money
laundering and corruption in connection with the conclusion of
energy contracts with Petroleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA),
Switzerland's Federal Office of Justice (FOJ) said on Friday.
U.S. authorities say they have traced over $1 billion to a
conspiracy involving a Venezuelan magnate who allegedly paid
bribes to obtain contracts from PDVSA.
They are separately investing representatives of Venezuelan
energy company Derwick Associates, which has done business with
PDVSA, based on the FOJ's statements.
"Within the context of the investigation against
representatives of the energy company Derwick, the Attorney for
the Southern District of New York has requested on June 4, 2015
the FOJ to gather bank records," FOJ spokesman Folco Galli said,
confirming a report by Bloomberg on Thursday. "18 banks are
concerned by the measures of mutual assistance."
The FOJ had separately agreed to the U.S. Justice
Department's request for records from eight banks relating to
its investigation against Roberto Rincon and others, the FOJ
said. The FOJ is also complying with the Justice Department's
request that assets be frozen at one of the banks.
Rincon, president of Texas-based Tradequip Services &
Marine, and another businessman were arrested in December on
charges of taking part in a $1 billion conspiracy to corruptly
secure energy contracts.
Rincon's co-defendant, Abraham Jose Shiera Bastidas, pleaded
guilty to the charges on Tuesday, while records unsealed that
same day by the court show three former PDVSA officials had
pleaded guilty in December to charges related to the scheme.
Rincon has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to face trial on
April 25.
No Swiss banking documents had yet been handed over to U.S.
authorities in either of the requests, the FOJ said.
Both the U.S. Justice Department and a spokeswoman for
Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara declined to comment.
(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi and Nate Raymond; Editing
by Mark Potter)