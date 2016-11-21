BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
CARACAS Nov 21 Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA has activated a 30-day grace period for interest payments on its 2021, 2024 and 2035 bonds, JPMorgan analysts said in a report on Monday. (Reporting by Corina Pons and Eyanir Chinea; Writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Sandra Maler)
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.