NEW DELHI Oct 17 Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA expects its total oil output at 3.13 million barrels per day (BPD) in 2012, Fadi Kabboul, executive director, corporate planning, told reporters at an industry conference in India.

The company's total oil output in the previous year was 2.975 million bpd. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)