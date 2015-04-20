(Repeats April 19 item with no changes to text)
By Andrew Cawthorne
ORINOCO OIL BELT, Venezuela, April 19 (Reuters) -
V enezuela's PDVSA is selling about $50 million a month at a new
advantageous foreign exchange rate, while joint ventures with
foreign partners are putting in a further $25-30 million a month
via the Simadi system, the state oil company's head said.
The government created Simadi in February as a third tier in
Venezuela's complex currency controls to allow importers and
others to buy dollars at a higher cost in local currency than
the other official rates of 6.3 and 12 bolivars per dollar.
But local businesses complain that even supply at Simadi,
where the dollar is going for around 197 bolivars, is limited,
thus crimping its impact on unblocking access to foreign
currency that is hampering Venezuela's recession-hit economy.
The black market rate has actually risen since the launch of
Simadi, jumping from around 190 per dollar in mid-February to
275 on Friday, according to a widely-tracked web site.
PDVSA, however, views the Simadi system as a breakthrough
enabling it and foreign partners to obtain more local currency
for each dollar they invest in Venezuela oil projects.
"The partners have understood this is a very good way to
increase the return of their investment ... That is a very good
incentive to sustain investment," PDVSA president Eulogio Del
Pino told Reuters during a visit with foreign journalists to the
Orinoco Belt heavy crude region.
"The joint ventures are putting between $25-30 million a
month (into Simadi). And PDVSA is putting about $50 million a
month. So the amount is no more than $100 million a month
today," Del Pino added, giving the company's first such estimate
of figures passing through Simadi.
The PDVSA boss said that level of exchange via Simadi was
probably "enough" for current investment levels, but amounts
would increase as Orinoco Belt projects progressed.
OIL PRODUCTION COST DOWN
Thanks to using that new exchange rate, the cost of
production in the Orinoco heavy-crude area, which was recently
re-named the Hugo Chavez Belt in honor of Venezuela's late
president, has dropped to about $7 per barrel, he said.
"That's $2 for production and $5 for upgrading. It means our
breakeven, especially for new developments, is in the order of
$15-20," Del Pino added.
Access to Simadi could drive down the amount of hard
currency foreign companies would need for potential future
investment in the Orinoco.
That would be a positive development for foreign companies
in Venezuela, which include the likes of Chevron Corp,
ONGC, and Rosneft, amid operating
difficulties stemming from delayed dividends and exchange rate
complications.
OPEC member Venezuela is counting on the Orinoco region, a
largely unpopulated area of 70,000 square kilometers with a huge
259 billion barrels of reserves, to boost national output
oscillating around 3 million barrels per day in recent years,
according to PDVSA.
PDVSA was the world's fifth biggest oil company in 2013,
according to a ranking by Petroleum Intelligence Weekly, which
says it uses reserves, production, refinery distillation
capacity and sales volumes as criteria.
Venezuela is Latin America's largest oil producer.
Some foreign investors want improved terms for the joint
ventures, including allowing them to commercialize oil or get
payments from exports as opposed to dividends, in return for
investing. That and currency problems have weighed on partners.
PDVSA director Ruben Figuera, who heads up its new Orinoco
projects unit, confirmed that Vietnam's state oil and gas group
PetroVietnam (PVN) wants to pull out of its 40 percent stake in
the Petromacareo project in the Orinoco.
"They announced to us their intention to sell their
participation in Petromacareo. There is another company
interested in buying, we can't say who it is," he told a foreign
media briefing, adding that with such a range of joint ventures
in Venezuela, it was quite normal for partners to come and go,
or change composition, from time-to-time.
Industry sources say PetroVietnam is unhappy about
Venezuela's macroeconomic problems, including the highest
inflation in the Americas, and the impact of its currency
controls.
"We have strong ties to Vietnam and we would like them to
stay around," Figuera added, saying discussions on other
opportunities for PetroVietnam in Venezuela were underway.
(Editing by Alexandra Ulmer and Christian Plumb)