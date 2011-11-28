Position: President of the Central Bank of Peru
Incumbent: Julio Velarde
Date of Birth: June 30, 1952
Term: Velarde was reappointed to head the central bank by
newly elected President Ollanta Humala in July, and Congress
will likely approve his second term. Velarde was first named to
the post in September 2006 by President Alan Garcia.
Key Facts:
- Velarde is credited with helping Peru avoid deflation
during the 2009 global economic crisis, cutting interest rates
to an all-time low of 1.25 percent.
- The central bank raised the benchmark rate five times
this year to 4.25 percent due to fears of creeping inflation.
It has held the rate steady for the past three months as
inflation and economic growth cool.
- Peru's central bank took steps to absorb heavy dollar
inflows after the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary easing policy
assured low returns in the United States and flooded higher
yielding Latin American assets with money. The bank bought
around $9 billion on the spot foreign exchange market in 2010
and raised deposit requirements on commercial bank accounts.
The Peruvian sol gained more than 3 percent against the dollar
in 2010.
- Velarde first served on the central bank's board of
directors from 1990 to 1992 when conservative Alberto Fujimori
was president. He helped slay rampant hyper-inflation at a time
of financial chaos in Peru.
- Chairman of the Latin American Reserve Fund from 2004 to
2006, Velarde was also a member of Peru's central bank board of
directors from 2001 to 2003.
- Velarde has a doctorate in economics from Brown
University and has served as head of the economics faculty at
Lima's Pacifico University.
(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Paul Simao)