Position: President of the Central Bank of Peru

Incumbent: Julio Velarde

Date of Birth: June 30, 1952

Term: Velarde was reappointed to head the central bank by newly elected President Ollanta Humala in July, and Congress will likely approve his second term. Velarde was first named to the post in September 2006 by President Alan Garcia.

Key Facts:

- Velarde is credited with helping Peru avoid deflation during the 2009 global economic crisis, cutting interest rates to an all-time low of 1.25 percent.

- The central bank raised the benchmark rate five times this year to 4.25 percent due to fears of creeping inflation. It has held the rate steady for the past three months as inflation and economic growth cool.

- Peru's central bank took steps to absorb heavy dollar inflows after the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary easing policy assured low returns in the United States and flooded higher yielding Latin American assets with money. The bank bought around $9 billion on the spot foreign exchange market in 2010 and raised deposit requirements on commercial bank accounts. The Peruvian sol gained more than 3 percent against the dollar in 2010.

- Velarde first served on the central bank's board of directors from 1990 to 1992 when conservative Alberto Fujimori was president. He helped slay rampant hyper-inflation at a time of financial chaos in Peru.

- Chairman of the Latin American Reserve Fund from 2004 to 2006, Velarde was also a member of Peru's central bank board of directors from 2001 to 2003.

- Velarde has a doctorate in economics from Brown University and has served as head of the economics faculty at Lima's Pacifico University. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Paul Simao)