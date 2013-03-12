Position: Peruvian Finance Minister

Incumbent: Luis Miguel Castilla

Date of Birth: October 31, 1968

Term: Peru's President Ollanta Humala appointed Castilla in July 2011. Castilla served as deputy finance minister in former President Alan Garcia's government.

Key Facts:

- Castilla is closely associated with the free-market economic model that has been in place in Peru for two decades. Humala pleased investors by choosing Castilla over the academic economists he relied on during his campaign, many of whom favored more state control in the economy.

- The economy grew 6.3 percent in 2012 and Castilla estimates Peru's economy will expand at the same pace in 2013. He has supported more infrastructure investments to boost growth rates even higher in order to reduce poverty.

- On Castilla's watch, Humala's government proposed modest increases to the budget in 2012 and 2013 and raised taxes and royalties paid by the country's vast mining sector in order to fund new social programs promised during his campaign.

- Castilla has become a target for leftists who say the government has not boosted public sector spending enough amid record fiscal surpluses.

- Standard & Poor's, Moody's and Fitch have all raised their ratings for Peru on expectations Humala, a one-time left-wing radical, will continue to run a sound budget and support growth.

- Castilla has worked in the Andean Development Corporation (CAF) and also consulted for the World Bank.

- He has a doctorate in economics from Johns Hopkins University and a master's degree from McGill University.