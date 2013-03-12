Position: President of Peru
Incumbent: Ollanta Humala
Date of Birth: June 26, 1962
Term: Elected in June for a five-year term, Humala took
office on July 28, 2011.
Key Facts:
- Humala, a career army officer, defeated four experienced
politicians after promising to respect democracy and spread the
benefits of a decade-long economic boom to the rural poor. Peru
is one of the region's fastest expanding economies, but growth
has left one in three Peruvians in poverty.
- When he made his first presidential bid in 2006, Humala
sympathized with Venezuela's now-deceased socialist President
Hugo Chavez. He reinvented himself as a moderate leftist after
losing and was compared to Brazil's former leader Luiz Inacio
Lula da Silva.
- Since taking office, Humala has moved even farther to the
right than Lula ever did, pleasing investors.
- He has tried to strike a balance between protecting the
$50 billion pipeline in mining investments for the next decade
and passing reforms to discourage pollution and give communities
more say in projects that affect them.
- Humala has twice reshuffled his Cabinet to try to calm a
wave of protests against mining projects. He has cracked down on
demonstrations but put the country's biggest potential mining
investment on hold in 2012 after protests turned deadly and a
poll showed broad local opposition to the project.
- His approval rating has shown him to be the most popular
Peruvian president in years, in large part because of his
emphasis on social programs for the poor. His charismatic wife,
Nadine Heredia, has helped promote his administration and is
widely viewed as having a bright political future herself.
- Humala comes from a family of prominent radicals. His
brother, Antauro, led a failed uprising in 2005 and his father
is a central figure in an ethnic movement that seeks to reclaim
Peru's Incan glory by spurning foreign interests and turning its
back on the global economy.
- He attended a military academy in Lima and has a master's
degree in political science from Lima's Pontifical Catholic
University. As an army officer, he spent time in Paris and
Seoul.