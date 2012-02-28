* Divestments in foreign markets as big telcos streamline
* Buyout funds monitoring Telefonica, Deutsche Tel, KPN
* Private equity predicts 3-5 telco deals in coming 18 mos
By Leila Abboud and Gwénaëlle Barzic
BARCELONA/PARIS, Feb 28 Private equity
firms stand to benefit from the misfortunes of Europe's major
telecom operators as they snap up mobile assets being sold off
by incumbents who need to pay down debt and focus on their core
markets.
After years in which they focused more on buyouts of cable
firms, private equity funds like Apax, Carlyle and Providence
are among those now on the prowl for telecom deals.
With the sector's valuations beaten down by Europe's
economic crisis, tough competition, and regulatory pressure,
some of these assets are at their cheapest for a decade and so
within reach of private equity funds despite tight debt markets.
"For the first time in many years, there is a good
supply-and-demand dynamic right now," said Gabriele Cipparrone,
a partner at Apax, which recently won a bidding war among half a
dozen private equity funds for France Telecom's Swiss unit.
"We expect to see maybe three to five of these opportunities
in the coming year and a half."
The funds believe they can run these mobile businesses
better by stripping out costs and adopting more aggressive
approaches than the incumbents that now own them.
Meanwhile, telecom majors like Deutsche Telekom
and Telefonica are under pressure to generate cash to
maintain generous dividends even as revenues and profits fall,
pushing some to rethink their commitment to markets where they
are not leaders.
It is a far cry from a decade ago when European telcos flush
from the Internet boom went on buying sprees in pursuit of
growth, planting flags in eastern European and Asian countries
far from home, often with minority stakes and local partners.
Today many are refocusing on the countries where they have
critical mass. Vodafone, the world's largest telecom
operator by revenue, shed more than 20 billion euros in assets
last year in a portfolio cleanup that saw it sell minority
stakes in mobile operators in Poland, France, and China.
France Telecom's own review led it to sell Orange
Switzerland, the number three player, to Apax late last year for
1.6 billion euros. Funds like EQT, Providence, and Doughty
Hanson competed for the prize despite tight debt markets that
made financing the deal more expensive.
Further opening the door for private equity is the fact that
competition regulators are increasingly stepping in to block
mergers among big telecom operators in the same country so as to
protect consumers from higher prices.
France Telecom had earlier tried to sell its Swiss unit to
local competitor Sunrise, the second biggest player, but was
shot down by antitrust regulators. Deutsche Telekom's planned
$39 billion sale of T-Mobile US to AT&T was also blocked.
Private equity firms see mobile operators as good candidates
for leveraged buyouts because of their predictable revenues and
steady cash flows, which can then be used to service the debt
taken on to buy the company.
They then seek to improve the operations via cost cuts,
network sharing, and new commercial strategies to build value
before exiting via a sale or public listing after 4-5 years.
"A big incumbent telco is not usually the best placed to do
restructuring or make significant operational improvements on
its existing assets," said Thierry Baudon of Mid Europa
Partners, which has done such deals in Central Europe.
Apax's Cipparrone said that when it took part in a
consortium of six private equity firms that took over Danish
operator TDC in 2005, the funds improved margins by ten
points in five years by reducing staff, making purchasing more
efficient, and exiting foreign markets.
The $15.3 billion TDC deal, which was Europe's biggest
leveraged buyout at that time, proved profitable for the six
funds involved. They exited via selling shares on the stock
market in chunks starting in 2010 and ceded control last month.
UNITS IN FOCUS
Investment bankers and private equity investors predict that
Telefonica, which is struggling to reduce debt as its home
market of Spain heads towards recession, may soon unload some
European units that it deems not core to its strategy.
Private equity firms recently approached Telefonica about
buying its 69 percent stake in Cesky Telecom, according to one
banker, but were rebuffed because the Spanish incumbent had not
decided yet what it wanted to do.
Bankers said Telefonica could consider selling its Irish
mobile operator, which as the second player in the market might
be the right size to attract a private equity buyer.
Private equity funds are also monitoring Deutsche Telekom
and Dutch operator KPN for signs they might sell assets.
For Deutsche Telekom, the failure of its recent attempt to
sell its U.S. business has touched off speculation it might try
to exit the Netherlands, Austria, or even its 50-50 joint
venture with France Telecom in Everything Everywhere, the UK's
biggest operator.
"I would be surprised if private equity firms were not
pitching Deutsche Telekom on Everything Everywhere," said a
banker specialised in telecoms. "They'll try to drum it up but
it would be a pretty big bite for private equity at current
prices so they'd have to team up in a consortium, something they
aren't always willing to do."
An industry veteran who has worked on several telco bids for
private equity funds predicted that KPN could sell off its
German mobile operator E-Plus, now third place in the market,
which could attract bids from rival operators and funds.
Such takeovers are not without risk. Carlyle's Benoit Colas
said the fund would only consider buyouts in markets where
competition has stabilized, lowering the risk of price wars or
massive client defections. "We are conscious of the fact that
telecom is a sector with little growth so we have to be vigilant
not to overpay," he said.
The valuation paid by Apax for Orange Switzerland of roughly
6.5 times the unit's annual operating profit, which was seen as
quite high by bankers and private equity rivals, is likely to
serve as a benchmark for further deal-making.
Apax has a licensing deal with France Telecom to use the
Orange brand for five years although it could rebrand the
service earlier. Asked whether Apax's ultimate aim was to try
again to merge with Sunrise, Cipparone said such a deal was not
in the funds base case given the regulatory risks involved.
"We think Orange Switzerland could be a good candidate for
an initial public offering in the local market once value has
been created," he said.