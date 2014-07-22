July 22 Coal miner Peabody Energy Corp reported a 2 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by an increase in shipments and prices at its mining operations in western U.S. states such as Wyoming, Colorado and Montana.

The company reported a net loss of $73.3 million, or 27 cents per share, attributable to common shareholders for the second quarter ended June 30 compared with a net income of $90.3 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.

Peabody's year-earlier profit included a $184.7 million gain related to tax provisions.

Revenue rose about 2 percent to $1.76 billion. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)