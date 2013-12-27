Dec 27 The Boston law firm Nixon Peabody is in
merger talks with Blank Rome in Philadelphia, two sources
familiar with the talks said on Friday.
The two U.S. law firms have been in discussions for at least
two months, according to a third source with direct knowledge of
the talks. The merger would create the 33rd largest U.S. law
firm, according to financial figures for the year 2012 reported
to the legal trade magazine American Lawyer.
Blank Rome managing partner Alan Hoffman declined to confirm
or deny the merger discussions, though he said no merger was
imminent.
"I talk to firms all the time," Hoffman said. "I heard one
rumor that we're going to merge with Nixon Peabody in January
and that's completely false. We are not on the verge of merging
with anybody."
Nixon Peabody Chief Executive Andrew Glincher did not
immediately respond to requests for comment. A spokeswoman for
the firm declined to comment on any merger talks.
Nixon Peabody, with more than 600 lawyers in the United
States, Europe and Asia, specializes in advising corporations
and financial institutions on regulatory matters, litigation and
corporate transactions. In 2013, it represented investment
company StoneCastle Financial Corp, media company
Gannett Co Inc and drinks company Constellation Brands
Inc, according to press statements by the firm.
In December the firm hired Brian Kelly, the former U.S.
Attorney who tried gangster James "Whitey" Bulger. Kelly was the
latest high-ranking government official to be employed by the
firm.
Both Nixon Peabody and Blank Rome have government affairs
practices. In March, Nixon Peabody hired Scott Brown, the former
U.S. Senator from Massachusetts, in its Boston office.
Blank Rome has nearly 500 lawyers in the United States and
Shanghai, and specializes in corporate litigation, labor and
employment, government relations, real estate and bankruptcy.
In July, the firm represented data company IHS Inc in a $1.4
billion acquisition of automotive business R.L. Polk & Co.
At least 87 mergers among U.S. law firms have been announced
in 2013, a particularly active year, according to legal
consultancy Altman Weil.