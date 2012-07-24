(Corrects company's EPS as reported by I/B/E/S in 6th
paragraph)
July 24 Peabody Energy Corp reported
lower second-quarter earnings on Tuesday and forecast a
third-quarter profit below Wall Street expectations as its
Australian operations suffered.
Shares of the largest U.S. coal miner fell more than 4
percent.
Last month, Peabody cut its capital budget for the year by
about 8 percent due to weak thermal coal demand as power
producers turned to cheap supplies of natural gas.
But a recent rebound in the cost of U.S. natural gas has
helped boost demand for coal, prices for which rose in the
Midwest and West in the second quarter, Peabody said.
Net earnings were $204.7 million, or 75 cents per share,
compared with $284.8 million, or $1.05 per share, a year
earlier.
Excluding a $59.7 million tax benefit, earnings per share of
5 1 cents f ell short of analys ts' average forecast of 53 cents
per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose nearly 1 percent to $2.0 billion, slightly
below analysts' forecast of $2.06 billion.
The St. Louis-based company said adjusted third-quarter
earnings per share would be between 20 cents and 45 cents,
lagging the 65 cents that analysts have forecast.
Peabody also trimmed its full-year coal sales forecast by 5
million tons to between 230 million and 250 million tons.
Rival Arch Coal Inc cut about a tenth of its
workforce, closed three higher-cost mining complexes and reduced
capital spending, while Alpha Natural Resources has
stopped production at four mines, reduced output and cut jobs.
A third producer in Appalachia, Patriot Coal,
which was spun off from Peabody in 2007, filed for Chapter 11
bankruptcy protection earlier this month.
Shares of Peabody, which are down 30 percent so far this
year, fell 4.5 percent to $22.12 in premarket trading.
(Reporting by Matt Daily in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn
and Dale Hudson)