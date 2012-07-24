* Earnings ex-items 51 cents/share vs Street view 53 cents
* Q3 forecast 20-45 cents/share vs Street view 65 cents
* Higher natural gas prices helping coal demand - CEO
* Shares down 10 percent
July 24 Peabody Energy Corp reported
lower second-quarter earnings on Tuesday and forecast a
third-quarter profit well below Wall Street expectations amid
weak coal markets, sending it shares down 10 percent.
Profit margins at Peabody's Australian coal operations fell
by more than half in the latest quarter, while U.S. margins
rose, the company said, although U.S. production volumes
slipped.
Last month Peabody cut its capital budget for the year by 8
percent due to weak demand for thermal coal as power producers
turned to cheap supplies of natural gas.
For years, coal-fired power plants supplied about half the
U.S. power market, but that share has shrunk as vast new
supplies of natural gas have come on line, pushing prices for
that fuel to their lowest levels in a decade in April.
U.S. power production from natural gas nearly matched the
output from coal-fired plants for the first four months of 2012,
with each of the fuels contributing 32 percent of the nation's
power.
But a recent rebound in the cost of U.S. natural gas has
helped boost demand for coal, Peabody said. Coal prices rose in
the Midwest and West in the second quarter.
"U.S. coal markets have shown some positive signals, but
significant recovery is not yet at hand," Chief Executive Greg
Boyce told a conference call.
Global demand for coal is still expected to grow, largely
from customers in Asia, he said, and coal's share of total
energy demand has risen to 30 percent, the highest level since
1969.
LOWER PROFITS AND OUTPUT
Peabody's second-quarter net earnings were $204.7 million,
or 75 cents per share, compared with $284.8 million, or $1.05
per share, a year earlier.
Excluding a $59.7 million tax benefit, earnings were 51
cents a share, falling short of analysts' average forecast of 53
cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose nearly 1 percent to $2.0 billion, slightly
below analysts' forecast of $2.06 billion.
The company said it had repurchased $242 million of bonds
and $100 million of shares during the quarter.
The St. Louis-based company said third-quarter earnings
before one-time items would be 20 cents to 45 cents a share,
well below the 65 cents that analysts have forecast.
Peabody also trimmed its full-year coal sales forecast by 5
million tons to between 230 million and 250 million tons. It now
expects Australian sales of 31 million to 34 million tons, down
2 million tons from its previous estimate.
"The volumes we've reduced in Australia are really the
result of underperformance at our contractor-operated mines,"
Boyce said, and the company was proceeding with plans to take
over more of those operations next year.
Rival Arch Coal Inc has cut about a tenth of its
workforce, closed three higher-cost mining complexes and reduced
capital spending, while Alpha Natural Resources has
stopped production at four mines, reduced output and cut jobs.
Patriot Coal, which was spun off from Peabody in
2007, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection earlier this
month.
Shares of Peabody fell 10.5 percent to $20.72 in midday
trading.