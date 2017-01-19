(Adds details from court hearing and background)
By Tracy Rucinski
ST. LOUIS Jan 19 A U.S. bankruptcy judge denied
on Thursday a request by Peabody Energy Corp
shareholders to order the appointment of an official equity
committee in the coal miner's Chapter 11 restructuring, crushing
hopes of a recovery for investors.
Shareholders led by hedge fund Mangrove Partners had urged
the creation of an official committee, which would receive money
from Peabody for lawyers and advisers and could help craft a
reorganization plan.
At a hearing in St. Louis, Mangrove cited several paths for
a potential recovery for Peabody shareholders given a rise in
coal prices.
In rejecting the request, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Barry
Schermer asked why more money should be spent on legal fees when
unsecured creditors such as Aurelius Capital Management and
Elliott Management accept that they will not be paid in full.
The two funds, among the most litigious on Wall Street,
spent years battling Argentina in U.S. courts over the country's
2001 default.
"Aurelius and Elliot are not used to leaving money on the
table," Schermer said. "Look at Argentina."
In a bankruptcy, unsecured creditors are the last on the
totem pole for recovery. They would have to be repaid in full
for anything to be left for shareholders, who generally lose
their entire investment.
In the case of Peabody, unsecured creditors will recover
about 30 cents on the dollar.
The coal industry has been recovering from weak prices that
pushed three of the four largest U.S. producers into bankruptcy
over the past two years.
Many of the dozens of bankruptcies filed by energy companies
in the past year have involved similar campaigns by shareholders
who have pointed to rising commodity prices to justify the
appointment of an official equity committee.
Few, however, have won court approval.
Peabody hopes to exit bankruptcy in April, a year after
filing for bankruptcy, with a plan to cut $5 billion of debt and
raise capital from creditors with a $750 million private
placement and a $750 million rights offering.
Peabody shares will be cancelled and replaced with new stock
which will be owned by creditors, the majority of which support
the reorganization plan.
The shares closed up 2.8 percent at $3.98 in
over-the-counter trading on Thursday, well off session highs.
