(Adds U.S. government and creditor objections)
By Tracy Rucinski
CHICAGO, March 9 Four individual investors of
Peabody Energy Corp are accusing the company, certain
hedge funds and other parties involved in the coal producer's
Chapter 11 bankruptcy of breaching their fiduciary duties,
according to a lawsuit filed on Thursday.
The four investors, who hold senior unsecured bonds of
Peabody, the largest U.S. coal miner, have alleged during the
Chapter 11 proceedings that they have been unfairly treated
under the reorganization plan.
Peabody spokesman Vic Svec said on Thursday that the company
stands by its reorganization plan.
In the lawsuit, filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in St.
Louis, the investors also named as defendants the trustees of
their bonds and the Chapter 11 committee that represents their
interests.
At the heart of their complaint is a plan to raise $1.5
billion by selling stock in a reorganized Peabody. The
refinancing forms a key part of the company's plan to slash $5
billion of debt and exit Chapter 11 protection.
The stock is being offered to holders of the company's
unsecured bonds, except individual investors, denying them
potentially lucrative returns.
This violates the basic promise of bankruptcy that creditors
of equal standing receive equal treatment, they argue.
Peabody has about $4.5 billion of bonds outstanding, and the
lawsuit says individual investors hold up to 7 percent of those
securities.
The four investors, who filed their lawsuit strictly on
their own behalf, requested a jury trial to address their
complaints.
Peabody will ask U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Barry Schermer of St.
Louis to approve its plan to exit bankruptcy, which has wide
support from other creditors, on March 16.
Among objections to the reorganization plan filed on
Thursday, the U.S. government - on behalf of certain states and
tribes with claims - and a group of dissenting creditors also
opposed the plan on grounds of unfair treatment.
Meanwhile, shareholder and former senior vice president
Fredrick Palmer asked the court to reject the plan because he
said it undervalues Peabody and overcompensates certain hedge
funds while wiping out shareholders' stock.
Environmental group Sierra Club questioned in a limited
objection whether Peabody will be able to meet sales and
profitability targets in its five-year business plan, which the
Sierra Club said could put certain environmental obligations at
risk.
Peabody also received objections from the Internal Revenue
Service and from four former employees, including Palmer and
former chief executive officer Gregory Boyce, over their
retirement packages.
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Leslie Adler)