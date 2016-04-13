April 13 Peabody Energy Corp, the world's largest privately owned coal producer, filed for U.S. bankruptcy protection on Wednesday in the wake of a sharp fall in coal prices that left it unable to service a recent debt-fueled expansion into Australia.

The company listed both assets and liabilities in the range of $10 billion to $50 billion. (1.usa.gov/1YsVlD0)

Falling global coal demand, stricter environmental controls and a glut of natural gas have pushed big miners, including the second largest U.S. coal producer, Arch Coal Inc, into bankruptcy protection over the past year. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski in Chicago and Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)