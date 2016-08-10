GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St caps Trump-induced stocks selloff; dollar ticks up
* World stocks index falls further after worst day in six months
Aug 10 U.S. coal miner Peabody Energy Corp said its business plan was approved by its debtor-in-possession lenders, clearing the first step towards emerging from Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
The company said on Wednesday it would also review its assets in Australia to run a "smaller but more profitable" business in the country. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* World stocks index falls further after worst day in six months
BRASILIA, May 18 Brazilian Senator Ricardo Ferraço in charge of drafting a labor reform report said on Thursday he was canceling work on the proposal, an indication that President Michel Temer's agenda has ground to a halt in the new political crisis.