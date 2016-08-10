(Adds details, background)
Aug 10 Peabody Energy Corp said on Wednesday its
five-year business plan had been approved by its
debtor-in-possession lenders, the first step towards emerging
from Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
Peabody, the biggest U.S. coal miner, filed for bankruptcy
protection in April after a sharp drop in coal prices left it
unable to service its $10.1 billion debt, much of it incurred
for to expand in Australia.
The bankruptcy ranks among the largest in the commodities
sector since energy and metal prices began to fall in 2014.
The St. Louis-based company said it was aiming for total
annual sales of 194 million to 197 million tons between 2018 and
2021, up from an expected 168 million tons in 2016. Revenue over
the period is expected to be $4.4 billion to 4.6 billion.
Peabody said it would review its assets in Australia to run
a "smaller but more profitable" basis.
The company said in May it would sell its interest in
undeveloped assets in Queensland for A$104 million (now $80.6
million) to Sydney-based Pembroke Resources, backed by private
equity firm Denham Capital.
($1 = 1.2908 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey and Ted Kerr)