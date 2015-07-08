BRIEF-Kuwait's Al Mal Investment Q1 loss narrows to 145,537 dinars
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 145,537 dinars versus loss of 5.3 million dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 8 Peabody Energy Corp said the Wyoming authorities had reaffirmed that all three of its coal mines in the state were eligible for "self-bonding" - a government program giving coal miners a discount on insuring their clean-up costs in case of bankruptcy.
The Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement (OSMRE), the leading U.S. coal industry regulator, is examining the self-bonding program and whether Peabody and its peers still qualify for the discount, Reuters reported last month. (reut.rs/1AQkZe6)
Without government backing, coal companies would have to pay market rates to insure the billions of dollars needed to restore old mines and ravaged landscapes back to health. (1.usa.gov/1NNTXFM) (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)
DUBAI, May 11 United Arab Emirates e-commerce and online marketplace website JadoPado has been acquired by a technology fund led by Dubai billionaire and Emaar Properties chairman Mohamed Alabbar, his spokesperson said in a statement to Reuters on Thursday.