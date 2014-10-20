(Adds forecast, details)
Oct 20 Coal miner Peabody Energy Corp
reported a much lower-than-expected quarterly loss as it
controlled costs in Australia amid falling prices.
Coal miners are struggling from a drop in demand for
steel-making coal and a rail jam in the United States which
hampers their efforts to ride on a recovery in thermal coal
demand.
Peabody forecast 2014 adjusted loss of $1.38-$1.48 per
share. Analysts were expecting a loss of $1.46 per share.
The company also narrowed its 2014 sales forecast to 245-255
million tons. It had earlier expected up to 260 million tons.
Adding to coal miners' woes, top importer China said this
month it would levy import tariffs on the commodity after nearly
a decade.
Cliffs Natural Resources Inc said on Friday it would
write down the value of its coal and iron ore assets by $6
billion due to weak prices, putting it in breach of debt
covenants.
Peabody cut its 2014 capital spending target to $200 million
from $220 million.
Chief Executive Gregory Boyce, however, said the company
looks forward greater demand from India and production cuts yet
to take effect.
The company's reported net loss from continuing operations
of $154 million for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared
with income of $24 million a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company posted a loss of 59 cents per
share, smaller than the average analyst estimate of 66 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell 4.4 percent to $1.72 billion.
Operating cost in Australia fell about 6 percent to $65.70
per ton. Cowen and Co said the cost in Australia was 9 percent
lower thatn their estimate.
Up to Friday's close, Peabody shares had fallen 40 percent,
compared to a 23.06 percent drop in the broader Dow Jones U.S.
Coal index.
(Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)