GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge up, on track for winning week
TOKYO, May 12 Asian shares inched up Friday, hobbled by a downbeat day on Wall Street but still on track for weekly rises, while oil prices extended gains on hopes for output cuts.
Jan 27 Coal miner Peabody Energy Corp reported a smaller quarterly loss, helped by lower operating costs in Australia and the United States.
The company's net loss attributable to common stockholders narrowed to $514.6 million, or $1.92 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $565.7 million, or $2.12 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 3.3 percent to $1.68 billion. (Reporting By Tanvi Mehta and Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin Paxton)
TOKYO, May 12 Asian shares inched up Friday, hobbled by a downbeat day on Wall Street but still on track for weekly rises, while oil prices extended gains on hopes for output cuts.
LIMA, May 11 Venezuela's opposition is asking other Latin American countries to pressure President Nicolas Maduro's government into implementing a "democratic agenda," opposition leader Julio Borges said on Thursday.