Jan 27 Coal miner Peabody Energy Corp reported a smaller quarterly loss, helped by lower operating costs in Australia and the United States.

The company's net loss attributable to common stockholders narrowed to $514.6 million, or $1.92 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $565.7 million, or $2.12 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 3.3 percent to $1.68 billion. (Reporting By Tanvi Mehta and Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin Paxton)