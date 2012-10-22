UPDATE 6-Oil prices gain as Saudi Arabia cuts ties with Qatar
* U.S. rig count the most since April 2015 (Updates throughout, changes dateline, previous SINGAPORE)
NEW YORK Oct 22 Peabody Energy Corp : * Shares up 3.3 percent in premarket trading
* U.S. rig count the most since April 2015 (Updates throughout, changes dateline, previous SINGAPORE)
BEIJING, June 5 Zambia has detained 31 Chinese nationals for illegal mining in the African country's copper belt but has failed to provide strong proof of their crimes, a senior Chinese diplomat said as he lodged a complaint.