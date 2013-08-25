BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 25 Coal company Peabody Energy Corp is poised to benefit from coal prices that should get a lift as supply and demand become more balanced, Barron's said in its Aug. 26 edition.
Demand has picked up as some utilities have turned back to coal from natural gas, while producers are slowly closing high-cost coal mines, meaning prices should rise, improving Peabody's profits over time.
One analyst quote by the financial newspaper said shares could rise to $30 to $35 over time for "patient" investors. That would be nearly double Friday's closing price of $17,85.
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July