Dec 14 U.S. coal giant Peabody Energy said it will increase exports from its Wilpinjong and Millennium mines in Australia after expanding both operations.

The company, which recently acquired 90 percent of its Australian takeover target Macarthur Coal, said the mines together are expected to increase production by 3-5 million tons.

While the Wilpinjong thermal coal mine in New South Wales will increase annual production by 2-3 million tons beginning in 2012, the Millennium Mine in Queensland is set to increase production by 1-2 million tons per year when it reaches full production in 2013.

Peabody has invested about $20 million of the expansion capital to date, with the majority of the investment of up to $275 million to be made over the next two years, the company said in a statement.

Shares of the company closed at $33.81 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.