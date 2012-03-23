* Sees Q1 profit near lower end of prior forecast

* Says recent storms, floods in Australia cut production

March 23 Peabody Energy Corp, the largest U.S. coal miner, said it expects first-quarter earnings to be near the lower end of its prior forecast as recent storms and flooding in Australia hurt production at some mines, and stopped port and rail movements.

The company is likely to take a hit of about $50 million in the first quarter because of lower production and sales volumes, as well as higher costs. Actual results may vary depending on the pace of recovery from the flooding, it said in a statement.

Peabody operates mines in Queensland and New South Wales and exports most of the production from the country, which accounted for about 39 percent of its 2011 revenue.

"Australia is the world's largest coal exporting nation, and disruptions such as these point to the tight supply-demand balance that exists for seaborne metallurgical and thermal coal," Chief Executive Gregory Boyce said.

St. Louis-based Peabody had forecast adjusted earnings of 50 cents per share to 75 cents per share. Wall Street analysts were expecting 65 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company had projected earnings of $500 million to $600 million before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

Peabody's shares were down slightly at $30.54 in afternoon trade on the New York Stock Exchange.