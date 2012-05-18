May 18 Peabody Energy Corp, the largest U.S. coal miner, said it leased 402 million tons of ultra low sulfur coal reserves in the Southern Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

Peabody said it submitted a bid of $1.11 per mineable ton of sulfur coal, a clean burning coal used to generate power, which is increasingly in demand due to more stringent emission standards.

Peabody now controls 3.3 billion tons of coal reserves in the Southern Powder River Basin.

The leased reserves lie adjacent to the company's North Antelope Rochelle Mine, from where it shipped 109 million tons of coal in 2011.

The coal miner also plans to bid for the North Porcupine area in the second quarter, which too lies close to the mine.

Shares of the company were trading down 2 percent at $24.36 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.