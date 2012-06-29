UPDATE 2-Iraqi Kurds plan independence referendum on Sept. 25
* Independence dream also opposed by Turkey, Iran and Syria (Adds oil region included in vote, Shi'ite opposition)
June 29 Coal miner Peabody Energy Corp said on Friday it has leased 721 million tons of ultra-low-sulfur coal reserves adjacent to its North Antelope Rochelle Mine in the Powder River Basin of Wyoming.
The company's shares rose over 3 percent to $24.07 in pre-market trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
Peabody said it submitted a bid of $1.10 per mineable ton for control of the North Porcupine reserve area to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, which awarded the lease following a sealed-bid auction.
Peabody has leased more than 1.1 billion tons of reserves adjacent to North Antelope Rochelle in recent months, and the company controls 4 billion tons of coal reserves in the region.
* Independence dream also opposed by Turkey, Iran and Syria (Adds oil region included in vote, Shi'ite opposition)
ROME, June 7 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Britain's Prince Charles called on Wednesday for greater diversity in crop planting to feed a growing population in the face of global warming.