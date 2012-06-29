June 29 Coal miner Peabody Energy Corp said on Friday it has leased 721 million tons of ultra-low-sulfur coal reserves adjacent to its North Antelope Rochelle Mine in the Powder River Basin of Wyoming.

The company's shares rose over 3 percent to $24.07 in pre-market trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Peabody said it submitted a bid of $1.10 per mineable ton for control of the North Porcupine reserve area to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, which awarded the lease following a sealed-bid auction.

Peabody has leased more than 1.1 billion tons of reserves adjacent to North Antelope Rochelle in recent months, and the company controls 4 billion tons of coal reserves in the region.