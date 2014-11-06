Saras cleared oil debt with Iran in Q1
MILAN, April 20 Italian oil refiner Saras cleared in the first quarter of this year the debt it owed Iran for oil bought before sanctions were imposed, general manager Dario Scaffardi said.
Nov 6 Peach Property Group AG :
* Says portfolio with 336 apartments in northern Hesse notarised
* Says purchasing yield over 11 pct
* Says target rental income for Peach Group increased by more than 1.2 million Swiss francs to over 10 million Swiss francs
* Says expands portfolio; target rental income to exceed 10 million Swiss francs p.a. Source text for Eikon: [ID: nEQ7B2Lmka] Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, April 20 OPEC and some of the most important hedge funds active in commodities reached an understanding on oil market rebalancing during informal briefings held in the second half of 2016.