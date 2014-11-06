Nov 6 Peach Property Group AG :

* Says portfolio with 336 apartments in northern Hesse notarised

* Says purchasing yield over 11 pct

* Says target rental income for Peach Group increased by more than 1.2 million Swiss francs to over 10 million Swiss francs

* Says expands portfolio; target rental income to exceed 10 million Swiss francs p.a.