Oct 7 Peach Property Group AG

* Says announces notarisation of sales agreement for 'Am Zirkus 1' project in Berlin

* Says to sell its major "Am Zirkus 1" project in Berlin to a special property fund of KanAm Grund

* Says both parties agreed not to disclose purchase price

* Says execution of sale will allow Peach Property Group to generate a cash flow of 10 million Swiss francs to 12 million Swiss francs