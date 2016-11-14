LONDON Nov 14 Irish-based Greencore Group
said on Monday it planned to buy U.S. convenience food
manufacturer Peacock Foods for $747.5 million in a bid to
transform its U.S. business.
Greencore, which is listed in London, said it would buy the
business on a debt free and cash free basis, backed by a fully
underwritten rights issue offered to qualifying shareholders.
It said it expected to see significantly enhanced earnings
and a targeted return ahead of cost of capital from the first
full year of ownership.
Headquartered in Illinois, Peacock is focused on categories
such as frozen breakfast sandwiches, snack kits for kids and
salad kits.
