By James Davey and Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Jan 16 British discount clothing retailer Peacocks looks set to become the latest household name to fall by the wayside in the consumer downturn, filing a notice to appoint administrators after talks to restructure 240 million pounds ($368 million) of debt failed.

"Discussions with other potential investors are ongoing. To protect the business whilst discussions with such investors are progressed, the directors of the Peacock Group have filed a notice of intention to appoint an administrator," the retailer said on Monday.

Such notices give companies breathing space to discuss any survival plans with the nominated administrator, in Peacocks' case KPMG, without the threat of legal action from third parties. However, in most cases the result is administration.

Peacocks trades from 611 Peacocks stores and 394 Bonmarche shops in Britain, employing about 10,000 people.

The firm also said it was in advanced and exclusive talks with a potential purchaser of Bonmarche.

It did not name the suitor, although a source familiar with the situation told Reuters the private equity firm Sun European Partners was seeking a deal that could involve a pre-pack administration of Bonmarche.

Sun European Partners declined to comment.

Peacocks' predicament worsened after it failed to attract new investors and joint major lender state-controlled Royal Bank of Scotland would not support a proposal to turn some of the retailer's debts into equity holdings in the company.

RBS had taken account of a string of bad news in the British retail sector since Christmas, including last week's profit warning from Tesco, the UK's biggest stores group.

"Each company restructure is judged on its own merits, but clearly the difficult conditions that retailers face is an important factor. We have been and continue to be supportive of the company," RBS said in a statement.

"New investors willing to inject sufficient capital could not be found. If further funds are required, then this is an issue for shareholders and for approval by a majority of the company's lenders."

Peacocks' other main lender is Barclays. "At every stage Barclays has been willing to support the management in the restructuring of the business," it said in a statement.

Peacocks shareholders include U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs and hedge funds Och Ziff and Perry Capital, while management, led by Chief Executive Richard Kirk, have a significant minority holding.

The retailer made earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 66.5 million pounds in the year through March 2011.

"The chances of it being pre-packed are reasonably high given the track record of the business. So, apart from a tail of stores that might be shed through this process, the bulk of the jobs could theoretically be saved," said analysts at Singer Capital Markets.

In so-called pre-pack deals companies are declared insolvent and go into administration before immediately re-emerging under different ownership.

