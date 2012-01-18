* Administrator KPMG seeks buyer for retailer

* Stores continue to operate as usual

* KPMG says also seeking buyer for Bonmarche unit

By Neil Maidment

LONDON, Jan 18 British discount clothing retailer Peacocks has called in administrator KPMG and is up for sale after succumbing to falling sales and high debts.

Peacocks, which has 611 stores and 49 concessions across Britain and employs around 9,600 people, has not closed any stores or made any immediate redundancies, KPMG said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Like many retailers, Peacocks has suffered from tough economic conditions, which have seen its customers reduce their spending on the high street," KPMG's Chris Laverty said.

"This factor, combined with a surplus of stores and high overheads, led to the business becoming financially unviable in its current form."

Peacocks' Bonmarche business, which employs around 3,800 staff, has also filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators and a buyer is being sought for the business.

A source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Monday that private equity firm Sun European Partners was seeking a deal that could involve a pre-pack administration of Bonmarche. Sun European declined to comment.

Talks to restructure Peacock's 240 million pounds ($369.78 million) of debt failed on Monday.

It was unable to find new investors and its joint major lender, state-controlled Royal Bank of Scotland, decided not to support a proposal to turn some of the debt into equity.

After the announcement, a spokesman for Peacock's other major lender, Barclays, said its support continued: "This is not the end for Peacocks: there is a viable business here and our support continues."

Peacocks' shareholders include U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs, and hedge funds Och Ziff and Perry Capital, while management, led by chief executive Richard Kirk, have a significant minority holding.

The retailer had earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 66.5 million pounds in the year through March 2011.

