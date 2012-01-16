LONDON Jan 16 British discount fashion retailer Peacocks said on Monday it had filed a notice of intention to appoint an administrator after talks to restructure 240 million pounds ($368 million) of debt failed.

In a statement the firm, which trades from 611 Peacocks stores and 394 Bonmarche shops in the UK, said talks with potential investors were on-going.

A notice of intention to appoint an administrator creates a moratorium preventing any third party from commencing legal action against the company.

Peacocks also confirmed it was in exclusive talks with a potential purchaser of Bonmarche.

($1 = 0.6524 British pounds) (Reporting by James Davey)