LONDON Jan 16 British discount fashion
retailer Peacocks said on Monday it had filed a notice of
intention to appoint an administrator after talks to restructure
240 million pounds ($368 million) of debt failed.
In a statement the firm, which trades from 611 Peacocks
stores and 394 Bonmarche shops in the UK, said talks with
potential investors were on-going.
A notice of intention to appoint an administrator creates a
moratorium preventing any third party from commencing legal
action against the company.
Peacocks also confirmed it was in exclusive talks with a
potential purchaser of Bonmarche.
($1 = 0.6524 British pounds)
