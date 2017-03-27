STOCKHOLM, March 27 Peakon, a provider of
employee engagement and people analytics software, has completed
a 6.1 million euro ($6.62 million) funding round led by EQT
Ventures, the venture capital arm of Swedish private equity
giant EQT, the company said on Monday.
* Peakon, founded in 2014, will use the money primarily to
triple staff to over 100 people over the next 12 months,
expanding its teams in machine learning, data-science, and
engineering.
* “AI is tipped as one of the key tech sectors for investors
this year, and the team have had an impressive start,
demonstrating strong revenue growth and product adoption," said
Lars Jornow, managing partner at EQT Ventures.
* Other investors in the round were existing owners IDInvest
and Sunstone, as well as angel investor Tommy Ahlers.
* The company counts publisher Trinity Mirror and Delivery
Hero among its clients.
* It has offices in Copenhagen and London, as well as in
Raleigh in the United States.
* Peakon offers a product where the collection of employee
feedback is automated and analysed using machine learning
techniques to generate insights to improve the clients business
* The funding brings Peakon's total capital raised over the
past year to 10.1 million euro.
($1 = 0.9221 euros)
(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)