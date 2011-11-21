* Sees IPO of 5 million shares priced at $16-$18 each

* To list shares on Nasdaq under the symbol 'PEAK'

* Raymond James, Rodman & Renshaw, Janney Montgomery Scott underwriters (Follows alerts)

Nov 21 Peak Resorts filed with U.S regulators to sell up to 5 million shares priced between $16 and $18 each, which will enable the ski resorts operator to raise more than it previously expected.

In April, Peak had filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an IPO of up to $40.3 million.

The company, which intends to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol 'PEAK', said it will use the proceeds from the offering to repay outstanding debt related to previous acquisitions and development work.

The company added Janney Montgomery Scott to its list of underwriters, which included Rodman & Renshaw, LLC and Raymond James. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)