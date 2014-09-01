BRIEF-Moscow Exchange to delist Razgulay Group
* Says to delist Razgulay Group as of May 12 Source text: http://bit.ly/2qepFqn
Sept 1 Guangzhou Pearl River Piano Group Co Ltd
* Says plans to invest 98 million yuan (15.96 million US dollar) in setting up a media firm
* Says shares to resume trading on September 2
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1B8M8Fe; bit.ly/1rIOUA8
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1415 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says to delist Razgulay Group as of May 12 Source text: http://bit.ly/2qepFqn
* Says to delist UTinet as of May 12 due to bankruptcy Source text: http://bit.ly/2qepFqn